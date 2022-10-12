Reaves Utility Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UTG stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

