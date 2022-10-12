Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.35

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 141991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

