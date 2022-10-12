RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
