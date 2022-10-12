RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

