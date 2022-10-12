Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RTX traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 305,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.