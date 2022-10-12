Rapids (RPD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43,819.17

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Rapids has a total market cap of $43,819.17 and approximately $241.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,059.95 or 0.99393020 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @rapidsrpd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids (RPD) is a cryptocurrency . Rapids has a current supply of 17,418,549 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rapids is 0.00381757 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $200.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rapidsnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.