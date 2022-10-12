Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,959. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

