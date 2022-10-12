Railgun (RAIL) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Railgun (RAIL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Railgun has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and $134,843.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Railgun token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Railgun has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Railgun Token Profile

Railgun launched on July 2nd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 tokens. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Railgun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun (RAIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Railgun has a current supply of 57,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Railgun is 0.39054153 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $135,200.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://railgun.ch/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

