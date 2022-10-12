Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE AXS opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 478,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

