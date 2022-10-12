Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $19.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $76.87 per share.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.09 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $828.19 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $823.69 and a 200 day moving average of $720.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

