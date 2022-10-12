Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Luther Burbank Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Luther Burbank’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

LBC opened at $11.57 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

