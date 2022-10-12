PUTinCoin (PUT) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $18.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/news. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_put and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PUTinCoin (PUT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PUT through the process of mining. PUTinCoin has a current supply of 20,109,156,990 with 1,188,750,832.44736 in circulation. The last known price of PUTinCoin is 0.00093017 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $568.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://putincoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

