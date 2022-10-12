Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.