Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

