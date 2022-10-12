ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.53

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

