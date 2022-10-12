ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 3.2%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.08. 5,828,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,235,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000.

