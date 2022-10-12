Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

