Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 599.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 74,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

