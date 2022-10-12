Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,774,000 after acquiring an additional 202,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 3,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.