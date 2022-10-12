Professional Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 737,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,357,313. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

