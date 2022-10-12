Professional Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 18,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

