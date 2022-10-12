Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 636 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after acquiring an additional 202,070 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,555. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.