Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Reduces Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cohn Robbins worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

