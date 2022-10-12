Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

