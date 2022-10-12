Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $555.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

