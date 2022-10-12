Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Down 0.3%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 21,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 49,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $293.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.48 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.29%.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.