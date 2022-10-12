Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 18051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Princess Private Equity Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.50.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

