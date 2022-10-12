PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.22 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 2052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Specifically, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $5,058,686. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

