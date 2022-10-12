PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. 35,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.