Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %

POW opened at C$30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The stock has a market cap of C$20.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.36 and a twelve month high of C$43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.12.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

