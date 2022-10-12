PotCoin Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. PotCoin has a market cap of $739,148.77 and approximately $9.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin (POT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate POT through the process of mining. PotCoin has a current supply of 227,757,254.01987883. The last known price of PotCoin is 0.00362039 USD and is up 23.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $578.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.potcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.