POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.99. POSCO shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 2,886 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

POSCO Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 97.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in POSCO by 63.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

