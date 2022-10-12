Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.68

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.68 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 593117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Popular by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

