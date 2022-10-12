Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after acquiring an additional 165,171 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,527. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

