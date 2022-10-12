Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 14th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 5,557,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

