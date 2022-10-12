Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 14th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 5,557,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.57.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.