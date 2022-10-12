Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 5,557,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

