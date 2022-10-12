PIXEL (PXL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,114.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $462,566.58 and $1,114.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PIXEL (PXL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PIXEL has a current supply of 987,500,000 with 557,577,505 in circulation. The last known price of PIXEL is 0.00085334 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,145.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piction.network/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

