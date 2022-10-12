PIXEL NFT (PNT) Price Down 97.8% This Week

PIXEL NFT (PNT) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. PIXEL NFT has a total market capitalization of $3,408.05 and approximately $46,932.00 worth of PIXEL NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL NFT has traded down 97.8% against the US dollar. One PIXEL NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PIXEL NFT

PIXEL NFT is a token. It launched on March 26th, 2022. PIXEL NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,500 tokens. PIXEL NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_pixel_. PIXEL NFT’s official website is www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.

Buying and Selling PIXEL NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “PIXEL NFT (PNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PIXEL NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PIXEL NFT is 0.00360051 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

