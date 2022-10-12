Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.56 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,237,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,357,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

