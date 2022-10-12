Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 873,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,488. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

