Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,368 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Allstate comprises about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ALL traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.