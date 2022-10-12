PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ISD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
