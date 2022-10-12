PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ISD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

