Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

PFE traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 300,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246,945. The company has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

