PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 101,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 669,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

PetroNeft Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The company has a market cap of £8.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

