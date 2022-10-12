PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,426. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,320,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 4.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 461,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

