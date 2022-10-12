Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Penta (PNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $59,021.73 and $2.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Penta Coin Profile

Penta’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penta’s official website is penta.solutions.

Penta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Penta is a blockchain-based network that aims to ease the connection between distributed and decentralized world of blockchain platforms to the existing centralized platforms. Penta originates from Pentacle, a symbol that represents the birth of “Five Times Interlacing”, by building five dimensions (entity, trust, value, scenario and liquidity) the Penta Network connects to a wide range of blockchain networks and systems, integrates with fragmented centralized systems, and ensures unlimited interactions between such networks and systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

