Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.35% of Pembina Pipeline worth $68,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 25,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

