PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.3% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 104.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 127.0% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 542,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

