Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 187,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,798,381 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

