Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.66

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.66 and last traded at C$28.69, with a volume of 26803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,402.04. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

