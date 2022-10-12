Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.66

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.66 and last traded at C$28.69, with a volume of 26803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Parkland Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.

Parkland (TSE:PKIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,402.04. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

