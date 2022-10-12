Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 686 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 91,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS NULV opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

